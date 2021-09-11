Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,365 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 585.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 750,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,389,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,894,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,645. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

