Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 61,032 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 106.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $462,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON remained flat at $$26.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,292. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.