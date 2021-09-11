Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,972 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after buying an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.