Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,014 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Veeva Systems comprises about 0.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.82. The stock had a trading volume of 813,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,451. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.69, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

