Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 25,705 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,705 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 87,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.39. 139,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

