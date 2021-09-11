Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $2.65 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00129023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00181032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.22 or 0.99834991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.23 or 0.07179440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00915713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

