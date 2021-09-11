Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Down 6% This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $74.19 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.59 or 0.07235299 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00126034 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,457,651 coins and its circulating supply is 77,736,619 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

