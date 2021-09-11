Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $180.03 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.46 or 0.00500523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.29 or 0.02686893 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,600,601 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

