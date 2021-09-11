WandX Market Cap Achieves $83,888.09 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, WandX has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. WandX has a total market cap of $83,888.09 and approximately $586.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WandX Coin Profile

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

