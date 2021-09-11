Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 46.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $271.04 or 0.00593247 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.27 million and $525,671.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

