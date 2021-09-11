Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Washington Federal worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 15.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 144.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 109.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 301.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.