Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.74. Approximately 10,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

WBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$241.07 million and a P/E ratio of 47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.55.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

