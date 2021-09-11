WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $528.12 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. WAX has a market cap of $528.12 million and approximately $138.18 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 141.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,781,524,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,087,471 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

