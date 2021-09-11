WazirX (WRX) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $388.17 million and approximately $22.80 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00183950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,764.96 or 1.00406606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.22 or 0.07154988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.88 or 0.00861957 BTC.

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

