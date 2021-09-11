Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 17,080 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,801,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,777,167 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.