Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 39,643 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $50,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,338. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73.

