Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 53,043 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 164,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,089,610 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

