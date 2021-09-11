Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $12.39 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,709,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,666. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

