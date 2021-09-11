Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,534 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,547,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

