Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $56.89 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $56,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after acquiring an additional 237,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after purchasing an additional 169,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.27. 842,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

