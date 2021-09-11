Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $13.32 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $123.79. 3,768,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.17. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.