Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $6.58 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.64. 1,200,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,830. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

