Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 21,435 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $69,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.