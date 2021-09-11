Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 477,243 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.50% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $416,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.53. 9,145,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,925,958. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

