Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 13,622,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,982,109. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

