Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Welbilt by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 347,260 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth approximately $8,227,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

