WELL (WELL) One Day Volume Tops $472,996.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, WELL has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $69.54 million and approximately $472,996.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00059985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00161964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00043840 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

