Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) shares traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $145.00. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42.

Wendel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

