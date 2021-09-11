WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of WesBanco worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of WSBC opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.