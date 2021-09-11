WHALE Market Cap Achieves $99.63 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $99.63 million and $2.61 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.89 or 0.00035037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00129023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00181032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.22 or 0.99834991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.23 or 0.07179440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00915713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002966 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

