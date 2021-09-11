Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $44.76. 1,505,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,756. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

