WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $764.69 million and approximately $26.10 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00068496 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028924 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008121 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 940,361,660 coins and its circulating supply is 740,361,659 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.