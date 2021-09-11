Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Holdings Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Willdan Group worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,620. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.13 million, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

