WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 4.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.78% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $49,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 over the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 7,472,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,310. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

