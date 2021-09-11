Wing Trading Down 4.4% This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00068116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00182672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,904.53 or 1.00316431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.71 or 0.07130097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.10 or 0.00869983 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

