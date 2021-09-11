WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 11,479 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,474,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,836,004. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

