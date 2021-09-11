WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,054 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 150.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 187,871 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 80.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 27.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 639,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,621. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.70. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

