WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,665,635 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.92. 444,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,779. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

