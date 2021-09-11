WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of USNA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.89. 61,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,290 shares of company stock valued at $418,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.