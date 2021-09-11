WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

