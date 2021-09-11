WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,078 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 415,192 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,388,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 2,629,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.