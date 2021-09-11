WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,792 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,432. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

