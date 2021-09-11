WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.36% of Dynex Capital worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,858,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 300,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,226. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

