WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.23 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Plexus worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Plexus by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.17. 104,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

