WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 57,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 74.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $787.12. 722,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

