WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 310,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,153. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $185.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

