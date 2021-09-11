WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Papa John’s International worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 200,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,733. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -152.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

