WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Graham worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $591.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $376.20 and a 52-week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

