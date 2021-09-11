WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 696.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. 1,363,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

