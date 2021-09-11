WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Air Lease by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 371,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.